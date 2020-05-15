COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two Labette County men are being held at the Cherokee County Jail on charges related to the theft of almost $30,000 worth of equipment from a Galena business.
Sheriff David Groves said Lloyd Burrows Jr., 50, of Chetopa, Kansas, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 1 theft from Lambert Tractor and Machinery Sales. Chetopa police and Labette County sheriff's deputies made the arrest based on a warrant obtained by investigators with the Cherokee County sheriff's office charging Burrows with theft, attempted theft and criminal damage to property.
The sheriff said some the property stolen from the Galena business was recovered early in the week, and Burrows' arrest led to the recovery Wednesday night of the remainder of that which was stolen at a location in rural Craig County, Oklahoma.
A second suspect, Ronnie Butler, 34, was arrested Thursday morning with the assistance of Chetopa police and is being held at the Cherokee County Jail on the same charges.
Groves said that in addition to the theft May 1, the two men are believed to have made a second, unsuccessful attempt to steal property from the business in the early morning hours of May 6.
