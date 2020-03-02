COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies nabbed two burglary suspects Monday morning at an unoccupied residence northeast of Columbus.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that Dallas Kinnaird, 42, and Kren Kinnaird, 38, were stopped shortly before noon coming out of a house and garage where a burglary was reported to be in progress.
The sheriff's office said further investigation tied the suspects to a burglary at another property nearby and turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their possession. The Kinnairds were taken to the Cherokee County Jail, where each was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were being held on $16,000 bonds.
