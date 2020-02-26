Joplin police arrested two suspects in a residential burglary Sunday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
Officers responding to a report of a burglary in progress stopped a vehicle near Seventh Street and Wall Avenue that matched a description of the suspects’ vehicle. Its two occupants were taken into custody when officers discovered tools in their possession believed to have been taken in the burglary.
Dawson A. Howell, 21, and Mark A. Lawson, 39, both of Joplin, were charged with second-degree burglary. The victim of the burglary was listed as Robert Baldwin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.