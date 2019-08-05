PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two suspects are facing burglary charges after a witness reported seeing them carrying items out of an unoccupied residence in Pittsburg.
Officers called to the 300 block of South Elm Street in reference to the suspected burglary in progress about 7 a.m. Friday located the two suspects near the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets and take them into custody. The Pittsburg Police Department, in a news release on Monday, said the officers located the stolen property where the witness watched the suspects hide the items.
Caleb A. Merriman, 25, of Fort Scott, Kansas, and Daniel J. Mashek, 26, of Pittsburg, were charged with burglary and theft. Mashek also is facing a felony charge of obstruction. They were being held on $5,000 bonds.
