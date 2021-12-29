COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two men were taken into custody early Tuesday morning when Cherokee County deputies interrupted their alleged burglary of a storage building south of Columbus.
Deputies spotted some suspicious lights outside the building about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and stopped a vehicle leaving the scene. Information obtained from the occupants of the vehicle and items found in their possession led to the arrest of Ernest W. Moore, 49, of Chetopa, Kansas, and William R. Zimmerman, 35, of Columbus.
Both suspects were being held at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass. Moore also faces a count of operating a vehicle with illegal registration.
