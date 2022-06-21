An Ozark man received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Route W, two miles west of Butterfield in Barry County.
One driver, Jason R. Manning, 52, transported himself to get treatment of his injuries.
The other driver, Kelli D. Beuterbaugh, 40, of Exeter, was uninjured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Beuterbaugh was northbound and struck the westbound Manning vehicle at an intersection.
• A Canadian was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, three miles east of Fidelity.
Sohan S. Banwait, 66, of Mississauga, Canada, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol reported that Banwait's vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a post and a utility pole, then overturned and struck a fence.
