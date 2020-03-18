Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning - only a slight chance for more storms late. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.