An Exeter man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Monday on Farm Road 2130, about 3 miles east of Butterfield in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brady J. Walker, 18, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
Walker was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree stump, the patrol said.
• A Seneca teen was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:35 a.m. Monday on Bethel Road, about 3 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Andrew H. Sampson, 17, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck driven by Jakob D. Sampson, 18, also of Seneca, that collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Karli S. Demoss, 20, of Seneca, when Sampson turned left just as Demoss was attempting to pass him, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.