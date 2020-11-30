A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 59, a mile north of Goodman in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Ashanti E. Simons, 18, a passenger in a car driven by Daniel J. Carterman, 20, of Neosho, suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Freeman Hospital Neosho.
The patrol said a northbound truck driven by Lane R. Wasson, 21, of Goodman, stopped in preparation for a left turn and was struck from behind by the Carterman car.
