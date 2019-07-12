A Lowe, Arkansas, man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71, 1 mile south of Jane in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Wendylee Marshall, 42, driver of a car, sustained minor injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.

Donald A. Jones, 46, of Neosho, driver of a pickup, was not injured.

The patrol said the northbound Jones pickup attempted to make a left turn and turned into the path of the southbound Marshall car. The pickup was struck broadside by the car.

Wally Kennedy is a reporter and columnist for The Joplin Globe.