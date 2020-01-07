Joplin police are investigating two robberies reported over the weekend by a woman in a motel parking lot and a man inside his home.
Julie E. Mahoney, 26, told police that she was smoking a cigarette Sunday night in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 3500 S. Range Line Road when a man and woman came up to her, and the woman hit her in the face. The man then grabbed her and held her while the woman took a coin purse from her that contained $200, she told police.
In another robbery reported Sunday, Michael M. McKenzie, 53, told police that he was robbed by a friend who came to his residence Friday night on West Ninth Street. The friend, who had been drinking, punched McKenzie several times, knocking him unconscious, and left with his cellphone, McKenzie told police.
Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez said both robberies remained under investigation Tuesday without charges having been filed as yet, although charges had been submitted to the Jasper County prosecutor's office with respect to the robbery of McKenzie.
