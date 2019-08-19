Two women are facing charges in connection with related assaults early Saturday morning at a club in downtown Joplin and Saturday night at an address on the east side of the city.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Magen N. Johnston, 24, of Joplin, was assaulted early Saturday morning in a restroom at Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Jimenez said two women purportedly confronted Johnston inside the restroom, and hit her in the face and body.
Jimenez said police had yet to locate the suspects involved in that incident when an assault of a second woman, Desirae M. Anaya, 23, was reported to be in progress Saturday night at in the 1100 block of Hill Street. An officer responding to that call stopped a vehicle matching a description of the suspects' vehicle and took the driver, Idalis K. Ford, 23, of Joplin, and passenger, Iyanna R. Griffin, 24, of Parsons, Kansas, into custody.
Jimenez said Ford allegedly tried to hit Anaya with the vehicle she was driving. She was charged with first-degree assault and driving while intoxicated in connection with the Saturday night incident and third-degree assault in the incident at Club XO. Griffin was charged with third-degree assault in the incident at the bar but faces no charge in the incident on Hill Street.
