MONETT, Mo. — The death of a 60-year-old man, whose body was discovered Tuesday in a vehicle parked in a garage in Monett, is not deemed suspicious, according to Monett's police chief.
Police Chief George Daoud said an autopsy performed on the body of Monett resident Charles R. Walker found no sign of foul play.
The body was discovered about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a car parked in a garage at a residence in the 900 block of Seventh Street. Daoud said the car was not running and carbon monoxide poisoning is not suspected.
The Lawrence County coroner is awaiting toxicology test results before ruling on the cause of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.