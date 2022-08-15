CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 3-year-old Carthage girl has died after she was found in a hot vehicle in downtown Carthage on a warm, muggy Friday afternoon.
Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins said the call came in at 1:22 p.m. on Friday of last week about a child “found in a car, obviously in distress.”
“We get there and the child is suffering from heat-related injuries,” Hawkins said. “(An) ambulance was called, medical procedures were started and ultimately the child was flown to Springfield. On Saturday, the child passed away from those injuries.”
Hawkins said Monday that investigators believe the child got into the car on her own and somehow couldn’t get out. He said that was a preliminary finding, and it could change if new information is discovered, but investigators do not believe she was left in the vehicle by a caregiver.
Hawkins said investigators were still working to find out why the child didn’t get out of the vehicle, but it’s believed she was in it for about an hour before she was discovered and rescuers were called.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have all the information,” Hawkins said. “There will be an autopsy; potentially, information will be gained from that. We’re trying to talk to all family members and make sure we’ve covered all the bases.”
Hawkins did not release the name of the victim on Monday morning.
Hawkins said the prosecutor’s office would determine whether criminal charges were filed against anyone, but investigators haven’t finished their work to present to the prosecutor.
“It’s sometimes a fine line between what’s an accident and what’s child neglect,” Hawkins said. “It’s our job to gather the information, and then the prosecutor’s office will decide if they want to file charges or not.”
Hot-vehicle deaths
According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, the temperature at 1:20 p.m. Friday of last week at the Joplin Regional Airport, 12 miles west of Carthage, was 90 degrees with a 92-degree heat index.
The area has seen several days with temperatures over 100 since mid-June, and heat advisories and warnings have been issued for Southwest Missouri on a number of days this summer.
The weather service’s website has information about heat safety and how long it takes for a vehicle to heat up, even in moderate temperatures.
“It is never safe to leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter,” the weather service said on its heat safety resources webpage, weather.gov/safety/heat-children-pets. “If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes.”
The website said the temperature in a car can rise to over 120 degrees in an hour on a sunny day when the temperature is 80 degrees.
That page included a link to a San Jose State University website, www.noheatstroke.org, which showed that 14 children had died in hot cars in the U.S. in 2022, as of Aug. 10. The most recent was a 3-month-old boy in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9.
On July 31, a 2-year-old child was reported to have died in Scranton, Kansas, 130 miles northwest of Carthage. Media reports say that child also climbed into a car unattended.
The San Jose State website shows the number of pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths peaked in 2018 and 2019, with 53 deaths each of those years. That number fell to 25 in 2020 and 23 in 2021. A total of 921 cases of children dying in hot vehicles has been reported since 1998 in the U.S.
