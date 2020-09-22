All four occupants of a fleeing vehicle in a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Joplin were taken to a hospital with injuries after the vehicle crashed into a truck.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the pursuit began about 12:15 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at Fourth Street and Range Line Road for traffic violations and the driver failed to stop. The pursuit ended when the vehicle ran a red light at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue and crashed into a southbound truck, Davis said.
Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle, Robert D. Shelton, 56, and Leanne N. Doyle, 29, both of Joplin, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Shelton was later transferred to a hospital in St. Louis, where he was reported to be in critical condition.
Two others, including the driver, Donny R. Cook, 26, and George W. Salzman, 68, of Joplin, were transported to the hospital with less serious injuries. The two people in the truck escaped injury, police said.
Davis said charges of driving while intoxicated in an accident causing injury to three others, two counts of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license were filed on Cook.
The accident remained under investigation Wednesday by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team.
