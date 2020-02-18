Editor's note: Charges have been dismissed in this case. Below the update is the Globe's original story (April 2019) detailing the charges that had been filed.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed child molestation charges dating back to the 1990s that a Granby man has been facing.
Former Prosecutor Jake Skouby, recently appointed to serve as an associate court judge in Newton County, confirmed Tuesday that he dismissed two counts of first-degree child molestation against Larry J. Edens, 51, before leaving office.
Edens was charged in February 2019 with two counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of a 31-year-old woman's allegations that the defendant sexually abused her in 1996 and 1998 when she was 8 and 9 years old.
The statutory sodomy charges were dismissed by Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades at a preliminary hearing in April 2019 when the judge decided that the woman's testimony provided probable cause for the molestation counts but not the sodomy counts.
Skouby indicated Tuesday that the woman has not recanted her allegations but did recently offer to drop the matter if Edens would apologize for what he did to her.
"He supplied us with a statement that was sufficient with the victim to move on from this," Skouby said.
Edens told the Globe that the statement he provided was part of a plea agreement and not necessarily an admission of guilt.
"I said that's fine if that's what it takes for it to go away," Edens said.
He said the prosecutor initially offered to let him plead to domestic assault, but he refused because it would have been a lie. He said the woman then offered to drop the charge if he would apologize.
NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a Granby man bound over for trial Monday on child molestation charges dating back more than 20 years.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Larry J. Edens, 51, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree child molestation based on the testimony of a 31-year-old woman who alleges that Edens touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion when she was between 8 and 10 years old and living on a farm in Newton County.
The judge also dismissed two counts of statutory sodomy that Edens was facing for lack of any supporting evidence in the woman's testimony.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in February of this year following a lengthy Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation stated that the woman could recall Edens showing her pornography, fondling her breasts and touching her genitals as a child. The abuse is believed to have taken place in 1996 and 1998. The affidavit claims she also could recall him committing acts of sodomy on her with his hands and mouth at that time. But she did not testify to such acts at the hearing.
The judge set June 3 for the defendant's initial appearance on the molestation counts in a trial division of the court.
