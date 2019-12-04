Police broke up a counterfeiting operation in a Joplin motel room Tuesday, arresting two people and purportedly seizing printers, scanners and counterfeit U.S. currency.
The operation was discovered when officers were dispatched to the Economy Inn & Suites at 1700 W. 30th St. to assist Carthage police in looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft who had prior warrants for his arrest. The officers did not locate that suspect at the motel, but made contact with a man and woman who also had outstanding warrants.
Gary Long, 47, and a 41-year-old woman, both of Joplin, were taken into custody on the warrants, and a search of Long's person turned up several alleged counterfeit bills, Joplin police said in a news release Wednesday. With the assistance of Carthage police, a search warrant was obtained on Room 207 at the motel, and the counterfeiting operation was discovered.
The news release said police were seeking charges on both Long and the woman of possession of a forging instrument, trafficking in stolen identities and possession of drug paraphernalia. By the end of the day, however, just Long had been charged with possession of a forging instrument and trafficking in stolen identities.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Long had $540 in counterfeit money on him when he was arrested. The search of the room where he was staying turned up 11 $20 bills, four $10 bills, seven $5 bills and 10 $1 bills that were deemed counterfeit. The bills were stuffed between the mattress and box springs of the bed in the room.
Police also seized two printers, 18 ink cartridges, a box of linen paper containing uncut counterfeit bills printed on the paper, and some cutting tools. They also found investment paperwork belonging to two Neosho residents, a Social Security card belonging to a third person, debit card paperwork addressed to a fourth apparent victim, and passports belonging to two other people, according to the affidavit.
