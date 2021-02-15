Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Monday afternoon at a motel on Range Line Road.
Officers responded at 12:24 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Matthew Painter, of Joplin, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.
A second man believed to have been the shooter was located at the motel and was reported to be cooperating with police in their investigation of the matter. No charges had been filed by late Monday afternoon. Police said a handgun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.