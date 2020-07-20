Joplin police late Monday were seeking a suspect in the shooting of a woman at a residence Saturday while also sorting out apparent coincidences involving the theft of a car from a convenience store the previous night and an armed hijacking of a vehicle at a motel on Sunday.
Capt. William Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said Tyrell D. Harbin, 27, is being sought in connection with the shooting of a woman at 2925 E. Ninth St. Harbin is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Officers responding at 5:42 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at the Ninth Street address found a woman on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound to her thigh. An artery had been severed, and she was bleeding heavily from the wound, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Harbin.
The woman, whose name has yet to be released and is identified in court records only as "Ariel" and "A.D.," was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, where she was reported to be in critical condition over the weekend.
According to the affidavit, a witness contacted at the address told police that Harbin was the only other person there with her at the time of the shooting.
The affidavit reads: "The witness advised she ran and hid when she heard the knocking. The witness then advised she heard multiple gunshots from inside the residence. She heard Ariel state that it was her outside and that she was shot. The witness then went out onto the porch to assist Ariel."
According to the affidavit, the witness reported that Harbin told her as she went to assist the victim and just before he fled on foot: "I am sorry I shot her. Go help your friend."
The document does not explain what Harbin's relationship is with either the victim or the witness. Court records show that he most recently listed the Watered Gardens ministry and shelter as his address.
According to a separate police report, a stolen car had been recovered earlier the same day behind the residence where the shooting took place. The car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to Colton M. Whitworth, 23, was stolen Friday night from the Fastrip convenience store lot at 1201 S. Range Line Road when Whitworth left the keys in the ignition while he went inside.
According to Davis, the same report showed that another car, a 2006 Ford Fusion, which ended up being hijacked Sunday morning from the Motel 6 parking lot at 3031 S. Range Line Road, was parked behind the Malibu on Saturday at the address where the shooting took place. Davis said the Fusion was blocking the Malibu at the time.
Anthony Torrence, 28, of Joplin, was in possession of the Ford Fusion the next day at Motel 6 when a red Ford 500 purportedly pulled up and three males got out and hijacked the vehicle at gunpoint, Davis said. Torrence told police that one of the suspects held a gun on him while another got in the Fusion and drove off with it.
Police later located the Ford 500 at the Eagle Stop convenience store at 3504 S. Range Line Road and arrested the driver, Jacob R. Scribner, 32, of Joplin. He has been charged with being an accessory to armed robbery.
A second suspect in the robbery, Tre R.A. Ackerson, 26, of Webb City, was taken into custody about 11:19 p.m. Sunday when officers checked out a report of suspicious activity at the rest area of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44. He also is being held on a charge of first-degree robbery.
The black Ford Fusion, which is listed as belonging to Cassandra A. Jones, 25, of Carthage, remained listed as stolen late Monday.
The suspect in the shooting of a woman Saturday in Joplin was recently released on his own recognizance while charges remain pending against him in connection with a home-invasion robbery March 3.
Tyrell Harbin and two other suspects were charged with entering the home of a man in the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue, putting a gun to his head and robbing him of his television.
Court records show that Harbin, who was released on his own recognizance in April, failed to make a court appearance June 3 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was not served until July 10. Three days later the warrant was withdrawn and he was released again.
