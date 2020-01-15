Police statement

Circuit Judge David Mouton ruled before the trial that certain admissions Ricky Marchbanks made to police investigators during an interview at the Carthage police station after his arrest in May 2016 were admissible as evidence despite those admissions having been made without a Miranda warning being read to him. The judge found that Marchbanks made the statements after having told police that he knew his rights and after waiving those rights.

Among various potentially incriminating statements Marchbanks made during the interview was an acknowledgement that he shot Jeremy Neeper in the chest at about the same spot where the badge of one of the detectives who interviewed him happened to be hanging.

As it turned out, the prosecution chose not to use a video of that interview as evidence at trial.