UPDATE: 2:15 p.m. Friday: An autopsy conducted Friday on an individual found dead in Joplin found no signs of foul play, according to Joplin police.
The individual, identified Friday as 29-year-old Jackson Elwise, was found unresponsive Thursday in an area near Eighth Street and St. Louis Avenue and was later determined to be dead, police said. The autopsy took place Friday at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
An individual was found dead in Joplin after police responded to a call about an unresponsive person Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department.
The person was located by officers at 1:15 p.m. near the area of Eighth Street and St. Louis Avenue in Joplin. The identity of the individual was not immediately released.
The department said the investigation is ongoing and provided no further details as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE, 11 a.m. Friday: An autopsy has been scheduled for noon Friday at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. The individual's name will not be released until family members have been notified, according to police.
