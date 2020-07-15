VINITA, Okla. — Ronald Dean Busick admitted in court Wednesday that he withheld information from investigators about the involvement of Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington in the Freeman-Bible murders 20 years ago.
The 68-year-old defendant made the admission to Judge Shawn Taylor in pleading guilty to being an accessory to first-degree murder and agreeing to cooperate with investigators seeking to recover the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.
Busick did not admit to having a direct hand in the presumed kidnapping and slaying of the two 16-year-old girls or the shotgun murders of Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma, in December 1999.
What Busick actually knows about the slayings and the whereabouts of the missing girls' remains will determine what his sentence is to be under terms of the plea deal announced at Wednesday's hearing in Craig County District Court.
"If the remains are discovered, the amount of time he serves will be substantially less," District Attorney Matt Ballard explained to reporters after the hearing.
The plea deal would dismiss three of four first-degree murder counts that Busick has been facing as well as two counts of kidnapping and a single count of arson and would result in a 15-year sentence, with 10 of the years to be served in prison and the other five years suspended. The length of time he would be required to serve behind bars drops to five years if the girls' remains are recovered before he is to be formally sentenced Aug. 31.
Busick has spent more than two years in jail since his arrest in 2018 and would receive credit for that time against whatever sentence is imposed.
How much Busick knows remains a mystery. Ballard said the defendant has been "somewhat cooperative" with investigators in recent weeks while the terms of the plea agreement were being worked out.
Isaac Shields, lead prosecutor in the case, said Busick's attorney, Gretchen Mosley, has assured prosecutors that there is more information her client is prepared to provide with the securing of his plea agreement in court on Wednesday.
Shields said investigators have believed "from the get-go" that Busick was more an accessory to the slayings and kidnappings than a principal figure. The principal suspects, Welch and Pennington, died years ago without ever having been charged. Prosecutors said that makes Busick most probably the last person alive with any direct knowledge of the crime.
Shields said prosecutors insisted in plea negotiations that Busick serve some prison time. His age and physical condition figured into negotiations because any length of time more than 10 years would be tantamount to condemning him to death in lockup. Under the terms of his plea deal, he has incentive to reveal all he knows, the prosecutors said.
Shields said if Busick can point on a map to where the girls' remains may be, that would be ideal. It could be necessary to have him take investigators to a particular location, he said.
"We're not going to limit our options," Shields said.
The prosecutors said they have been in constant contact with the families of the victims throughout plea negotiations, ultimately securing their approval of the deal that was reached. Several family members, including Lauria's mother, Lorene Bible, were present at the hearing, and when the judge asked if anyone had any objections to the terms of the plea deal announced in court, no one spoke out against it.
During the news conference following the hearing, Ballard cautioned that investigators have no assurance that what Busick knows will lead to discovery of the girls' remains.
"It's still a long shot we'll find them," he said. "But we're not giving up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.