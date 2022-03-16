Amidst the solemnity of this week's funerals for two slain police officers, the city of Joplin received some encouraging news Wednesday with the release from the hospital of injured Officer Rick Hirshey.
Hirshey, 53, was shot in the face during the March 8 shooting spree of 40-year-old Anthony R. Felix that claimed the lives of Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, 46, and Officer Jake Reed, 27.
But Hirshey was able to be taken home Wednesday after spending a little more than a week at Freeman Hospital West.
"Hospital staff and officers greeted him as they brought him out," said Brian Lewis, the city's assistant police chief. "He was able to get in one of our cars on his own feet."
Lewis said the Joplin Police Department is most grateful for the treatment and care the medical staff at Freeman provided Hirshey throughout his stay there.
In other news, Lewis indicated that Capt. William Davis, who put an end to the shooting spree last week, mortally wounding Felix moments after he'd shot Hirshey through the windshield of his patrol car, is expected to resume his duties as the department's public information officer soon.
Davis was placed on administrative leave at the start of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's investigation of the shooting. That is standard procedure for the department in officer-involved shootings.
The funeral service for Cooper was carried out Tuesday on the campus of Missouri Southern State University, with about 2.000 people attending.
Reed's funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday at the same venue.
