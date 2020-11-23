NOEL, Mo. — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man Sunday morning in Noel was arrested several hours later in Arkansas and is facing murder charges.
Town marshals and McDonald County sheriff's deputies responding to a 9:35 a.m. report of shots fired at the Noel Heights Apartments on Redwood Lane in Noel found Jonathan Arrellanos lying face down in a pool of blood inside one of the apartments.
McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said in a news release that Arrellanos was already dead by the time officers arrived.
Questioning of people gathered outside the apartments led to the development of a suspect who was seen fleeing the address in a vehicle, Hall said. The suspect, Shun'tavion L. Thomas, 23, of Noel, was located several hours later in Benton County, Arkansas, and arrested, according to the sheriff.
A no-bond warrant was issued Sunday in Missouri charging Thomas with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remained in custody on that warrant Monday in Arkansas with extradition proceedings pending.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in McDonald County Circuit Court states that the victim was found in the kitchen of the apartment "with a large amount of blood around him that appeared to be coming from his skull."
A woman who lives in the apartment where the shooting took place told investigators that she was in a back bedroom when she heard an argument erupt between Arrellanos and Thomas. She reported that she heard two shots fired and emerged from the bedroom in time to see Thomas leaving the apartment.
She spotted Arrellanos lying dead in the kitchen and took her two children and left the apartment, according to the affidavit.
The documents states that a male caller contacted the McDonald County dispatch center and stated that he had shot his friend and left the firearm he used inside the vehicle in which he fled.
The dispatcher was able to determine that the suspect's cellphone pinged off a tower on Styles Road just north of the Missouri-Arkansas state line and sheriff's deputies from McDonald County in Missouri and Benton County in Arkansas closed in on the area searching for the suspect.
Thomas ultimately surrendered without incident on Stateline Road near Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, and was taken to the Benton County Detention Center.
The affidavit states that the suspect had blood on his clothing when he was arrested. It also said investigators expected to find additional evidence, possibly including the weapon, inside the vehicle.
