Midnight apology

At the conclusion of a late night walk-through of the crime scene with detectives the day he murdered Carissa Gerard and almost killed his wife, Stephen Thompson promised investigators he would not give them a hard time and would tell them everything he knew as they escorted him to a police car for a ride back to jail.

During the walk-through, Thompson had been candid about what he had done earlier that day without expressing any regrets. On the ride back as the hour approached midnight, he and his escorts fell silent for several minutes before he turned to them and asked: "You guys have had a long day, ain't you?"

"A little longer than others," one of the detectives responded.

"I apologize for that," Thompson said.