Joplin police arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly tried to steal some items from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1600 E. Seventh St. and displayed a knife and threatened store employees in the process.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said Richard A. Turpin, of Joplin, was taken into custody by police a short distance west of the store following the alleged shoplifting attempt at 1:36 p.m. Jimenez said that, prior to fleeing the store, Turpin dropped the items store employees believed he was trying to steal.
A robbery charge was sought on Turpin, but the Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a count of unlawful use of a weapon instead.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
