Joplin police say several thousand dollars' worth of vaping devices were stolen in a break-in early Sunday morning at a business on Range Line Road.
Someone broke the window in the front door to gain entry to Vapor Maven, 1006 S. Range Line Road, and swipe the devices, according to Capt. Will Davis.
The burglary, which took place shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, remained under investigation on Monday without any arrests having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.