A fire that resulted from workers burning vegetation around a building at 1317 S. Illinois Ave. was extinguished Thursday morning by the Joplin Fire Department.
Chief Jim Furgerson reported that the fire department responded at 8:18 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from the building, a commercial garage. Arriving firefighters found light smoke coming from the eaves on the west side of the building.
Inside, there was light smoke but no fire was located. The firefighters then went outside and pulled metal siding off the building on the west side where they found fire between the exterior and interior wall. The crew extinguished the flames and remained on the scene until 10:05 a.m. to ventilate the building.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental as the result of the workers burning vegetation around the building and on the parking lot for maintenance, the chief reported.
No one was injured, according to the fire report.
