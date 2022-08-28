A Sarcoxie resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:55 p.m. Saturday on Coyote Drive, about a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert D. Snoden, 46, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol report said the southbound Snoden vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
• Five area people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:25 p.m. Saturday on Route W, about 3 miles north of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
The juvenile driver of the vehicle was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield, and a 29-year-old passenger, Steven W. Green, was flown to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. The injuries of both were termed serious.
The three other passengers in the vehicle — Grace L. Nelson, 18, of Verona; John Z. Argyris, 19, of Pierce City; and Stetson A. Cook, 19, of Wentworth — were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol report said the driver of the northbound pickup truck tried to pass another vehicle, and it ran off the road and overturned several times.
