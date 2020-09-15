A 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an alleged vehicular assault Monday afternoon near the intersection of 17th Street and Wall Avenue in Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said David W. Harms, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin after being struck by a pickup truck that ran up onto a sidewalk to hit him. Davis said Harms was thrown about 15 feet and suffered gouges to the right side of his head and an internal injury to his hip.
Davis said responding officers learned that Harms had been in a verbal altercation with another man just before he was hit by a Ford F-150 that fled the scene. He said the alleged driver, Christopher W. Morrissey, 21, of Joplin, was taken into custody at his residence a short time later.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged Morrissey on Tuesday with first-degree assault.
