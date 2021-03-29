The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 28-year-old man with first-degree assault in an incident Saturday in which he allegedly chased down and tried to hit two women with a vehicle.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Jonathon D. Hamm, of Joplin, was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident Saturday afternoon that began with an argument between Hamm and two women in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
Davis said Hamm is believed to have chased the women in a vehicle, purportedly trying to ram their vehicle before attempting to run them over when they stopped near McKinley Avenue and Ninth Street and got out of their vehicle.
The women escaped being struck, and Hamm fled the scene before police arrived. But he was located the next day and arrested, Davis said.
