NEVADA, Mo. — A judge has ordered a Vernon County man bound over for trial on statutory rape and pornography charges involving a 16-year-old girl.
Steven L. Hyde, 33, of rural Nevada, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court on four counts of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing a minor with pornographic material.
Associate Court Judge Brandon Fisher set Tuesday for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Hyde is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and acts of sodomy with the girl on multiple occasions since Jan. 20. The girl purportedly disclosed what had been going on during an interview with child abuse investigators June 11 at the Children's Center in Nevada.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl also disclosed that she sent nude photos of herself to Hyde and that he sent her pictures of his genitalia. An investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff's Department allegedly found two such photos on the girl's phone, and Hyde purportedly admitted having sent her the photos.
The affidavit states that he also admitted having had sexual relations with her on multiple occasions.
