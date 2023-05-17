NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada man who put a knife to the throat of his wife while threatening to kill her and their children was sentenced this week to consecutive prison terms of four years each for domestic assault and child endangerment.
Richard D. Burris, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of second-degree domestic assault and to a count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement calling for the four-year sentences. He had faced a more serious charge of first-degree domestic assault in addition to the endangerment charge.
Judge David Munton accepted the plea deal and assessed Burris the agreed-upon length of sentences while ordering that they run consecutively.
Sabrina Burris reported to Nevada police Nov. 3 that her husband "suddenly snapped" the previous night and pulled her into a bathroom, where he choked her, punched a wall and threatened to kill her and their children, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Fearful that he might harm one of the children in particular, she moved to protect that child, and he put a knife to her throat and repeated his threat to annihilate their family. He pushed her onto a bed, causing her to drop the child she was trying to protect, and the child began screaming and crying but escaped injury, she told police.
The defendant told police that he was high on methamphetamine at the time and did not recall anything happening between him and his wife, according to the affidavit.
