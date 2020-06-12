NEVADA, Mo. — A rural Walker man entered an Alford plea this week to a reduced charge in a child sexual abuse case and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Victor J. Garcia, 34, entered the plea to a count of first-degree child endangerment Wednesday in Vernon County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. An Alford plea admits no guilt but allows that the evidence is such that a conviction would be likely if the case were to go to trial.
Garcia had been facing felony counts of enticement of a child and child molestation. The plea agreement amended one of the counts to child endangerment and dismissed the second count. Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence of five years.
The probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Garcia had sexual contact with a 13-year-old in December. The girl told child abuse investigators with the Vernon County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services during an interview at the Children's Center in Nevada that Garcia caught her and another girl smoking and used the incident to force himself on her sexually.
She further disclosed that he subsequently sent her messages via Facebook, asking for inappropriate photographs of her and a repeat of what they had done previously.
The affidavit states that Garcia told an investigator that the girl touched him and put his hand on her but denied having had sexual intercourse with her.
