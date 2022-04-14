NEVADA, Mo — A Vernon County man pleaded guilty to reduced charges this week in a child pornography case and was sentenced to shock incarceration time.
Zevin D. George, 20, of Nevada, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court to amended counts of felony child endangerment, misdemeanor child endangerment and misdemeanor assault in a plea agreement.
George had been facing a more serious, Class B felony count of possession of child pornography as well two misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse and a third misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea arrangement and assessed the defendant seven years on the child endangerment conviction, with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The judge also assessed George a concurrent sentence of 120 days in jail on the misdemeanor count of endangerment and 15 days in jail on the assault conviction with credit for having already served that amount of time.
The convictions pertain to a Vernon County Sheriff's Department investigation of nude photographs of juveniles found on a cellphone confiscated by school administrators in Bronaugh in February 2021, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A search warrant served on the phone turned up a number of nude photos of teens, including two where the subjects were engaged in sexual conduct. Further investigation led to interviews of child victims who reported having provided George with nude photographs of themselves and having been sexually abused by him on one or more occasions, according to the affidavit.
