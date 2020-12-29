NEVADA, Mo. — A 33-year-old Vernon County man received suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this month to statutory rape and sodomy charges involving a 16-year-old girl.
Steven L. Hyde, of rural Nevada, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 in Vernon County Circuit Court to four counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that permitted suspended sentences and probation.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea deal and sentenced Hyde to seven years on each count with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the court, Hyde engaged in sexual intercourse and acts of sodomy with the girl on multiple occasions beginning in January. He was arrested on the charges in June following an investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Department and disclosures the girl made during an interview at the Children's Center in Nevada.
The girl also told investigators that she sent nude photos of herself to Hyde and that he sent her pictures of his genitalia, according to the affidavit. An investigator purportedly found two such photos on the girl's phone that Hyde admitted having sent her. That discovery led to two misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor being filed in the case that were dismissed with the defendant's acceptance of the plea offer.
