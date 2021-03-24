NEVADA, Mo. — A 21-year-old Nevada man received shock prison time when he pleaded guilty Tuesday to reduced charges under a revised plea agreement.
Zachary L. Garren pleaded guilty to two amended counts of second-degree child molestation in a plea deal dismissing three of the five statutory sodomy counts that he been facing.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Garren to concurrent terms of 10 years on each count with the terms to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit under the shock incarceration program with a 120-day review for possible placement on probation.
Garren was accused of sexually abusing the victim on multiple occasions when the defendant was 17 years old and the boy was 10 or 11 years old. The boy's mother brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement in May 2020, and both the boy and his brother were interviewed at the Children's Center in Nevada.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the younger brother was able to corroborate certain details of the older brother's disclosures.
The defendant initially denied having had any sexual contact with either one of them.
The affidavit alleged that he eventually admitted otherwise, although he claimed not to recall exactly what happened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.