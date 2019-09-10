SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Nevada, Missouri, man to nine years in prison Tuesday on convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm as a felon.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool assessed Justin Nolan, 28, the prison term without parole at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield. Nolan had pleaded guilty to the charges March 13 in a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.

The convictions stem from a search warrant served on the defendant's home by Nevada police on April 4, 2018. About 42 grams of meth, $5,898 and drug paraphernalia were discovered in an unlocked safe in the defendant's bedroom. Officers also found a pistol and a revolver in a second, locked safe in the bedroom. Nolan has a prior felony conviction for maintaining a residence where illegal drugs were used, possessed and distributed, and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.