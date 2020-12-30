NEVADA, Mo. — A 21-year-old Nevada man pleaded guilty this week in Vernon County Circuit Court to sexual abuse of a minor three years ago in Sheldon.
Zachary L. Garren pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old in a plea deal calling for 10-year suspended sentences on each count with the requirement that the defendant complete 120 days in the state's sexual offender treatment program prior to court review for placement on supervised probation for five years.
Circuit Judge David Munton has set Garren's sentencing hearing for Feb. 9.
The defendant is accused of sexually abusing a boy on multiple occasions when he was 17 years old and the boy 10 or 11 years old. The boy's mother brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement in May of this year, and both the boy and his brother were interviewed at the Children's Center in Nevada.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the younger brother was able to corroborate certain details of the older brother's disclosures. The defendant acknowledged to investigators that the two boys had stayed at his residence in Sheldon but initially denied having had any sexual contact with either one of them. He eventually admitted otherwise, although he claimed not to recall exactly what happened, suggesting that his mind might be blocking any memory of the details of those encounters, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.