NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge has ordered a 34-year-old man to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl while out on bond from prior alleged offenses with minors.
Associate Judge Brandon Fisher decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Vernon County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Brandon S. Hart to stand trial on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. The judge set Dec. 15 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Hart, whose address is listed as unknown on case documents filed with the court, is accused of sexually abusing the girl on July 31 at a Nevada residence.
The girl told investigators during an interview in August at the Children's Center in Nevada that she fell asleep on a couch on which Hart was sitting and woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.
At the time of the alleged abuse, Hart was already facing child molestation and sodomy charges for offenses allegedly committed in 2015 and 2017 with two other girls. Those charges remain pending in Cedar County Circuit Court, where the cases were moved on a change of venue from Vernon County. The defendant had an address near Walker at that time.
