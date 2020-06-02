NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge has ordered a rural Walker man to stand trial on charges that he enticed and sexually molested a 13-year-old girl.
Victor J. Garcia, 34, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court on charges of enticement of a child and third-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set Garcia's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Tuesday, June 9.
Garcia is accused of having sexual contact with the girl in December.
A probable-cause affdavit states that the girl told investigators with the Vernon County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services during an interview Dec. 19 at the Children's Center in Nevada that Garcia caught her and another girl smoking and then forced himself on her sexually.
She further disclosed that he later sent her messages via Facebook, asking for inappropriate photographs of her and a repeat of what they had done earlier, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Garcia told an investigator that the girl touched him and put his hand on her inappropriately but denied having had sexual intercourse with her.
