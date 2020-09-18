NEVADA, Mo. — A 22-year-old man from Nevada waived a preliminary hearing this week on statutory rape charges involving a 13-year-old girl.
Robert L. Barnes waived the hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set Oct. 6 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Barnes is accused of having sexual relations with the girl in June. She was interviewed July 1 at the Children's Center in Nevada and told investigators that she'd had sex with Barnes at a residence in Nevada.
Barnes admitted to investigators that he'd had sex with the girl at the residence she had designated but claimed she had told him she was older than what she proved to be, according to the affidavit. He said he stopped having contact with her when he learned her true age.
Police found on the defendant's phone images and videos of the girl both nude and in various states of undress. Barnes also allegedly admitted sending the girl sexual videos and photos of himself.
