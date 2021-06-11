NEVADA, Mo. — A rural Milo woman has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that she physically abused her 11-year-old child.
Shannon M. Bates, 38, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 6.
The case was brought to the attention of child abuse investigators Feb. 25 by a counselor and nurse at the school the child attends in Sheldon. A probable-cause affidavit states that multiple bruises were detected on the child's back and one thigh.
The child was interviewed by investigators and made disclosures regarding punishments, including spankings, received at home. A physical exam of the child conducted at the Children's Center in Nevada confirmed the existence of numerous bruises and evidence that some of the child's hair had been ripped out.
Bates admitted to an investigator during an interview at the Vernon County sheriff's office that she spanks the child with a belt, having administered five such spankings in the previous week, according to the affidavit. She also acknowledged that she may have accidentally kicked the child in the face while moving a door.
