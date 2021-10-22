NEVADA, Mo. — A 43-year-old woman from Nevada has been ordered bound over for trial on a drug-trafficking charge after purportedly receiving a package from California in July containing 115 grams of methamphetamine.
Dawn M. Hopper, waived a preliminary hearing before Judge Brandon Fisher on Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs. A date for her initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by Friday, according to electronic court records.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Heartland Security Investigations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified Nevada police July 8 that a package coming from California and containing meth was being delivered to an address on North Elm Street in Nevada.
The U.S. Postal Service was contacted and confirmed that the package was out for delivery. The affidavit states that a Nevada police captain conducting surveillance of the address watched Hopper take possession of the package and take it inside.
A search warrant was served at the residence a short time later and the package was found beneath a coffee table with a bag containing meth stuffed inside a jar of peanut butter in the package, according to the affidavit.
Hopper purportedly admitted to police that she knew the package contained meth, but said she was simply receiving it for a friend.
