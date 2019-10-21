MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 58-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl in Verona.
Louis A. Mealer waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on two counts of statutory sodomy and single counts of child molestation, child endangerment and incest. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 9.
Mealer is accused of perpetrating various acts of sexual abuse with the girl the night of July 22 while his wife was in another room. A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl later disclosed to his wife what had happened, and she told the girl's mother, who informed police.
