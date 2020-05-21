A Joplin man believed to have shot himself accidentally Wednesday morning remained in critical condition Thursday at a local hospital.
Joplin police were dispatched at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting in the vicinity of North Street and School Avenue and located 58-year-old David Jackson Jr. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a Joplin hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to Cpl. Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Department.
Cooper said an investigation of the shooting determined that Jackson accidentally shot himself with a rifle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.