A 53-year-old man injured when his motorcycle collided with a van Wednesday afternoon in Joplin has died, police said Thursday.
Larry Bellamy had been taken to Freeman Hospital West after the crash at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
Bellamy was operating a northbound motorcycle when he collided with a van that pulled out from the stop sign on Fourth Street and into his path.
The collision remained under investigation Thursday by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team.
• A 51-year-old man from Grove, Oklahoma, was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a car at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Spurgeon Road, about 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James L. Frazier was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Frazier was operating a southbound motorcycle that collided with northbound car driven by John R. Cline, 53, of Pittsburg, Kansas, when Cline made a left turn in front of him into a private driveway, the patrol said.
