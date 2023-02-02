A felony assault charge against a Joplin man accused of shoving a woman out of a moving vehicle was dismissed Thursday when she did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
B.J. Paulino, 36, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim for dismissal of the charge.
A Joplin police officer conducting a pedestrian check Nov. 24 near Ninth Street and Murphy Avenue learned from a woman that Paulino put a pair of scissors to her stomach when she tried to get out of the vehicle he was driving. She told the officer that the defendant then began driving erratically and shoved her out of the Chevrolet Suburban as it was moving.
The woman purportedly suffered pavement burns to her face and one knee and a possible fracture of a finger, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
