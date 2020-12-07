Victim's boyfriend in custody after shooting at Joplin motel

A 27-year-old Joplin man is facing charges after purportedly shooting his girlfriend in the foot with a sawed-off shotgun early Monday morning at the Motel 6 on Range Line Road.
Officers responding to a 911 call at 6:35 a.m. learned that an injured woman had left the motel at 3031 S. Range Line Road before police arrived. She and the vehicle she was seen getting into were located a short time later at Freeman Hospital West, where she sought treatment for a gunshot wound to her foot.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said further investigation by detectives determined that the woman's boyfriend, Aaron R. Birdsong, had mishandled a double-barreled, sawed-off shotgun, causing the weapon to discharge. Birdsong was taken into custody a short time later and was being held Monday night at the Joplin City Jail on charges of second-degree domestic assault and possession of an illegal weapon.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Birdsong was removing a jacket from a backpack when the shotgun, which was in the backpack, accidentally discharged. The document states that the barrels of the gun had been cut down to 10.75 inches in violation of state law.
Davis said the victim's name was not being released at this time for investigative reasons. He added that her wound was not deemed life-threatening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.