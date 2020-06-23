CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 21-year-old victim of a stabbing Saturday in Carthage remained in stable condition in a Joplin hospital at last report, Carthage police said Tuesday.
According to police accounts and court documents, Cristian Ordonez Lopez was stabbed three times during an alleged altercation with suspect Osben Hernandez, 17, about 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East 13th Street in Carthage.
Police officers responding to a report of the stabbing found Ordonez Lopez lying on the porch of a residence with blood pouring from a stab wound. Further examination of the victim showed he suffered two stab wounds to his hip and a third to the upper part of his back that punctured the wall of his chest and a lung.
A witness reported seeing a Chevrolet Camaro leave the area at a high speed before police arrived, and Ordonez Lopez told officers before he was taken to the hospital that "Osben" stabbed him, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Hernandez in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The affidavit said the charges being sought were first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and court records show charges were filed on Monday.
There apparently was some confusion Tuesday over the alleged assailant's first name. An initial news release from police listed the first name of the suspect as "Osvin." But the affidavit lists the name as "Osben," and that's what electronic court records showed until Tuesday, when it was changed back to "Osvin." Court officials could not be reached Tuesday to verify the correct spelling.
Hernandez was taken into custody following a vehicle stop a short time after the stabbing. The affidavit alleges that he had made a phone call to his girlfriend in the meantime during which he told her: "I think I killed someone." He purportedly told her that Ordonez Lopez was the man he stabbed and sent her a photograph of a folding pocketknife with blood on the blade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.