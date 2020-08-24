A Tulsa, Oklahoma, woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Interstate 44 in Joplin, according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department.
Sharifa Taylor, 42, was found dead at the scene of the 7:08 a.m. crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 in Joplin.
Taylor was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Cedric Holt, 46, of Tulsa, that collided with a semitruck operated by Patrick Hickey, 50, of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Both vehicles were westbound at the time, according to police.
Holt and a child in the pickup truck were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Hickey escaped injury.
The accident remains under investigation by the department's major crash team.
• A Carl Junction man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2 p.m. Monday on Black Cat Road, 1.5 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jack M. Bell, 84, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of moderate injuries.
Bell was driving a northbound vehicle that ran into a trailer being towed by a northbound pickup truck driven by Fred F. Kiser, 82, of Joplin, the patrol said. Bell's vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned after striking the trailer, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 4:30 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Larken C. Taylor, 19, was Taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• An Anderson woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:10 a.m. Monday on Route EE, a mile west of Pineville in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Izzabel L. Blevins, 19, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.